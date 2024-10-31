Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.17, with a volume of 47904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.00 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 EPS for the current year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Articles
