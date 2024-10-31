Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 823,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.6846 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.81%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of analysts have commented on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

