HM Payson & Co. Buys 72,014 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 189.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $177.78. 386,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.