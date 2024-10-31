HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,646,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after buying an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 784,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

