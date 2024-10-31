HM Payson & Co. Has $59.30 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 34.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 140,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

