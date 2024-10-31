HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40,389.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,065 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,164 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GD traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.18. 135,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.50 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.
GD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.19.
In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
