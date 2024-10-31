Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $389.05 and last traded at $395.38. 1,271,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,348,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $391.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

