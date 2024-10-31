Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

HNGKY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $22.09.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.