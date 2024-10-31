Hoppy (HOPPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.04 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $135.89 million and $7.04 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hoppy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,082.73 or 0.99825468 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,050.18 or 0.99780386 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.0002924 USD and is up 7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $7,138,862.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.