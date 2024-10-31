Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 716,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 372,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,710. The company has a market capitalization of $337.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -314.29%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.