Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $647,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

