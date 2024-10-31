Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 880 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $205.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

