Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE HII opened at $250.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $217.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

