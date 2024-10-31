Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Shares of HURN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

