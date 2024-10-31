HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 605,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 74.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCM

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.