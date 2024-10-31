i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 2404107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.17).

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,274.00 and a beta of 0.25.

i3 Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

