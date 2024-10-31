IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised IAC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IAC by 55.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

