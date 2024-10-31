IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.86. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-7.900 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $214.54. 984,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,281. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average is $207.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

