IMAX’s (IMAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.72 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in IMAX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

