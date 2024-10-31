Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $732.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.