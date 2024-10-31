Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Immunome

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $732.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

