Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Immunome
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $732.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Featured Stories
