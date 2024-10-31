Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,911,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

