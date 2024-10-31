Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 979,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,426.0 days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:IDDWF opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Indutrade AB has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $29.48.
Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile
