Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Innovid Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.11. Innovid has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on CTV

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Innovid by 124.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 589,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Innovid by 3,951.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 114,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.