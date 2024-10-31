Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $20.11. Inseego shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 250,180 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Inseego Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

