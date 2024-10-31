Insider Buying: PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Geary acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £11,602.50 ($15,046.69).
PageGroup Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON PAGE traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 357 ($4.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. PageGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 349 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 502.50 ($6.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 415.47.
PageGroup Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. PageGroup’s payout ratio is 10,625.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
