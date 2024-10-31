Insider Buying: Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of TSE YRB opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 0.14. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

