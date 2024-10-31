Insider Buying: Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.
Yorbeau Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE YRB opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 0.14. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.
About Yorbeau Resources
