Insider Selling: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells 119,221 Shares of Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LVS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

