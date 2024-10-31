Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

