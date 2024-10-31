Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 11,278,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 58,283,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.