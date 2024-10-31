Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 107,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

