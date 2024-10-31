International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICAGY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.