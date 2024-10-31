Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $615.76. 119,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,951. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $481.94 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

