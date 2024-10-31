Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,095 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,712 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $505.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,326. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $260.17 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.