Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 892.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 161,712 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,241,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 116,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

