Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as high as $25.43. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 340,910 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $827.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 252,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

