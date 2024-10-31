Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $497.92 and last traded at $497.41. Approximately 5,953,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,585,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.40.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.04.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

