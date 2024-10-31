Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

