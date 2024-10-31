Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 31st (ABBV, BIO, BLCO, CAT, CB, CLB, DAN, DAY, DTM, EAT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 31st:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $450.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $266.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $81.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $645.00 to $705.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $99.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $406.00 to $411.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.