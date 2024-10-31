Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 31st (ABBV, BIO, BLCO, CAT, CB, CLB, DAN, DAY, DTM, EAT)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 31st:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $450.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $266.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $81.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $645.00 to $705.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $99.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $406.00 to $411.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

