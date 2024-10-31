IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOBT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IO Biotech

IO Biotech Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 97,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IO Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of IO Biotech worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.