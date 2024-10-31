IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.96. 386,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,146. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.