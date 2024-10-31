IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.100-11.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.5 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

IQV stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.27. 1,592,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.06. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

