Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys 8,876 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 152.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

