Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Raises Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVDL opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.64% and a negative return on equity of 122.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

View Our Latest Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.