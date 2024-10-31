Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 716,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 1,018,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

