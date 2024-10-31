Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 576,726 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

IREN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,906,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

