iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 440.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851,884 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.55 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

