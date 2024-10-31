iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.85. The company has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.07 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

