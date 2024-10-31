iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.9% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $582.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.07 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

