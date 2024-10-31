iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.64. 900,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

