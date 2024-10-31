iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and traded as low as $88.77. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 3,777 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a market cap of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.